A tough taskmaster, Jouramajra is no stranger to controversies
Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, 45, who is finding himself in the eye of a storm over the “maltreatment” of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur, is no stranger to controversies.
A tough taskmaster, he has been drawing criticism for grilling doctors and medical staff ever since he took office.
An undergraduate and a farmer by profession, he had worked as a labourer in South Korea for seven years.
Jouramajra shot into limelight in 2019 when he foiled a kidnapping bid on a girl in Tarn Taran and got shot by unidentified assailants. He was serving as the district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Patiala rural unit at the time. Taking note of his brave act, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal not only promoted him but also gave him a ticket during the Punjab assembly elections. He defeated two mighty candidates – Shiromani Akali Dal’s Surjit Singh Rakhra and Congress’ Rajinder Singh – from the Samana assembly seat.
Jouramajra, as per sources, has been conducting surprise inspections every day since he became a minister. During one such visit to the Patiala civil hospital, he allegedly mistreated some doctors. He also transferred 10 doctors from Shutrana constituency without giving replacement during annual transfers, as some of them “hadn’t listened to him when he was an MLA”.
A police official requesting anonymity said, “It is difficult to work with him. He wants the police to work according to his wishes. And now that he has become a minister, we are constantly on our toes.”
AAP workers, however, were all praise for him as he “listens patiently, meets everyone and resolves their issues on the spot.”
Despite several attempts, Jouramajra remained unavailable for comments.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics