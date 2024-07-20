A web of lies & deceit: Chandigarh residents lost 17 cr in cyber frauds in six months

City residents lost a whopping ₹17 crore to online frauds, most of it in online investment scams, in the first half of 2024, data accessed from cyber cell of Chandigarh police show. Rajesh Rana, a cyber expert who assists the Chandigarh and Haryana police in cyber fraud cases, explained that fraudsters identify wealthy individuals through social media tracking (HT Photo)

The amount is more than double the cyber fraud losses reported in 2023, which stood at ₹7 crore.

Given that only 76 cyber-crime cases have been reported up to July 2024, the huge financial loss of ₹17 crore indicates that cybercriminals are now focusing on high-value targets and more sophisticated methods to maximise their gains.

‘Cyber criminals targeting high-value individuals’

Rajesh Rana, a cyber expert who assists the Chandigarh and Haryana police in cyber fraud cases, explained that fraudsters identify wealthy individuals through social media tracking. They gather personal information and contact numbers, which are then used to add targets to groups where they are skillfully lured into scams. Additionally, data breaches and leaks through compromised shopping websites and hotel reservation systems also put individuals at risk for such frauds.

The variety and complexity of the scams also reflect a significant evolution in cybercrime techniques.

From OLX frauds to parcel frauds, new trends such as “Canada Calling” scams have emerged in which victims receive calls from scammers pretending to be Canadian authorities or immigration officials, threatening legal action unless a fine is paid immediately. These calls often create a sense of urgency and fear.

Two cases of digital arrest fraud were also reported, in which victims lost ₹1,1 crore. The most significant spike was seen in online investment frauds, with 30 cases being reported, in which victims lost a staggering ₹14.1 crore. In these cases, unsuspecting victims were lured through online platforms, such as Telegram, and promised high returns by way of investment, only to be duped of the entire amount.

Challenges before cyber police

As per the cybercrime unit, a major challenge they face is that criminals often use IDs and account numbers of poor individuals who have no knowledge of the fraud. These individuals are lured with false promises of government jobs, making it difficult to trace the actual perpetrators.

Moreover, many cybercriminals operate from remote areas such as Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Naxal-affected regions, complicating police efforts to catch them. “Once, we had to send 40-50 cops and 10 vehicles to a Naxalite area to nab two cyber fraud criminals,” said the police official.

Another challenge is the use of virtual numbers by fraudsters, making it difficult to track call details. Furthermore, the main perpetrators often reside outside the country, creating emails and IP addresses from abroad. For instance, in a case involving a bomb threat at Government Medical College and Hospital’s mental health hospital, the IP address was traced to Romania.

Adding to the trouble, the headquarters of major platforms such as Google, Yahoo, WhatsApp, and Facebook, are located outside the country and law enforcement agencies have to frequently write emails and send reminders to their offices for help in these cases, but the responses often take weeks, thus delaying investigation.