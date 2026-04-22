A year after Pahalgam attack, the slain ponywallah’s family get new home

A year after ponywalla Syed Adil Hussain Shah was killed saving people during the Pahalgam terror attack, his dream has finally taken shape in brick and mortar--a home standing quietly in Hapatnar village, 25 kilometres from Pahalgam. Last year, moved by the family’s plight, Maharashtra deputy chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had promised to construct a house for his family. (HT Photo)

On April 22, 2025, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Among them was Adil, a local ponywalla. He was later remembered not as a victim but as someone who stepped up during the need. Shah, who is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, and three sisters, had a dream to build his family a house.

Last year, moved by the family’s plight, Maharashtra deputy chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had promised to construct a house for his family. On Tuesday, two ministers of the Maharashtra government — MoS home Yogesh Kadam and social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat — came to Hapatnar and handed over the house to the family. Hundreds of villagers were present and celebrated the moment.

Social justice minister Shirsat said that last year after the Pahalgam attack, deputy CM Shinde came here and promised a house for the family. “This isn’t only a house but a message that this man lost his life for the country. It’s also a message that the people of this country are one,” said Shirsat.

Adil’s father, Syed Haider Shah, said he has no words to express gratitude to Shinde. “When my son laid down his life while trying to save tourists, Eknath Shinde came here. He stood with us like a solid rock. Not only did they construct a house for us but also arranged all the things required in the house.”

“Adil had promised his family a new house. Today, that dream has been fulfilled,” said his brother Naushad.