AAP: Punjab governor mum on issues of rural development fund, BBMB

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused governor Banwarilal Purohit of acting at the behest of BJP and maintaining silence on issues such as Rural Development Fund (RDF), National Health Mission (NHM) and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that are important for Punjab. Responding to certain remarks made by Purohit at a press conference here, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the governor had accepted his mistake of not referring to the state government as “my government” in his address in the Punjab Assembly.

The AAP leader also questioned the governor for allegedly not looking after the interests of the state. “Why does he not speak on RDF, NHM and BBMB the way he (governor) is speaking on the issue of Panjab University?” he asked.

Kang said the Centre is trying to destroy the mandi system of Punjab by stopping RDF. “The NHM funds have been withheld, but the governor does not say anything about that,” he claimed.

The AAP spokesperson said the governor visited border areas but said nothing on the demand for a special package for farmers. He also asked the governor to respect the elected government and stop interfering in its day-to-day functioning if he believed in the Constitution.