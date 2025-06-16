AAP deceiving people with ‘fake’ edu, healthcare models: Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of deceiving people with a ‘fake’ education and healthcare model. Congress’ Supriya Srinate with MLA Pargat Singh in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Congress’ national social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate alleged that under AAP rule, neither schools have sufficient teachers nor do hospitals have adequate doctors.

“The so-called ‘Delhi model’ of education and health has completely failed in Punjab. No new institutions have come up in the last three years, and the law and order situation is in free fall,” Shrinate said addressing a press conference at the campaign office of Ludhiana West candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Shrinate alleged that industrialists in Punjab are forced to arrange private security to safeguard their lives and businesses. “Extortion, threats and even targeted killings are becoming common under this government,” she claimed.

Taking a jibe at the tall claims of development made by Rajya Sabha MP and AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, Shrinate questioned, “What happened in the last 36 months? Why is development being promised now, just ahead of elections?”

Hitting out at the Mann-led government, she said, “AAP’s governance model has pushed Punjab deeper into debt. In just three years, the government has taken loans of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.”

Referring to the campaign against drugs, Shrinate asked what became of the much-hyped “war against drugs.” She said, “There was a time when the government promised strict action. But today, that mission seems abandoned.”