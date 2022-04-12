AAP dissolves Himachal unit as more leaders join BJP
The AAP dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit on Monday with its top-rung leaders in the state deserting the party and making a beeline for the BJP.
AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain announced the dissolution of the state unit.
“Himachal Pradesh’s Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganised again “ tweeted Jain.
The AAP also issued a press note saying that the state unit has been dissolved.
The Units of the assemblies will continue to function as it is . Soon a string organisation will be formed, it said.
AAP’s announcement came three days after its state president Anoop Kesari along with the party’s organisation secretary joined the saffron party hours before BJP National President JP Nadda’s roadshow in Shimla.
AAP’s women wing chief Mamta Thakur, along with five other office bearers, joined BJP at its central office in New Delhi. Others include vice president of AAP’s women’s wing Sonia Bindal and Sangeeta ( Single name ), D.K Sharma, vice president of AAP’s industrial wing and social media vice president Ashish Kumar.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is believed to be a key player behind the defection, said that more AAP leaders will join BJP in the coming days.
The AAP had launched their poll campaign for the state assembly elections from Mandi, the home turf of incumbent chief minister Jai Ram
Thakur, on April 6 with a roadshow by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.
This was the party’s first major event in the run-up to the assembly polls, to be held by the end of this year, and would also reflect the mood of the public in the hill state.
The AAP has also announced to contest the Shimla municipal election, the schedule for which is expected to be announced soon.
