AAP ecstatic with Punjab exit polls, others pin hopes on March 10
With exit polls predicting an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, the party’s district unit and its candidates are coming across as more upbeat and confident than ever.
Party leaders said the people have voted for change and want an AAP-led government in the state.
AAP district president Sursh Goyal said, “It is clear that AAP is forming the government in the state and the predictions of exit polls have further confirmed the same. We are expecting around 100 seats in the state and will work for the betterment of the state. We will work to eradicate corruption, menace of drugs and create job opportunities for youth.”
Other political parties including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed the exit poll survey results as manipulated.
Further slamming the predictions, the opposition party leaders said AAP would not even pocket 20 seats when the counting of votes is held on March 10.
Former cabinet minister and SAD candidate from Ludhiana (West), Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The exit poll surveys are fake and manipulated. AAP might not even be able to touch the mark of 20 seats, which they got in the last assembly elections. Even the senior leaders and sitting MLAs will lose the elections and the results will be out in front of everyone on March 10. SAD-BSP will form a government in the state.”
Similarly, Congress district president Ashwani Sharma dismissed the exit poll surveys, saying AAP will not win even a single seat out of the six urban assembly segments of Ludhiana city.
“These are fake surveys just to create hype. Congress will form a government in the state. These surveys also predicted the AAP government in 2017 assembly elections and the party was restricted to only 20 seats,” Sharma added.
BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said the AAP leaders are using the exit polls to celebrate, but in reality, the party will not be able to form the government in the state.
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
-
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.