AAP ecstatic with Punjab exit polls, others pin hopes on March 10

With exit polls predicting an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, the party’s district unit and its candidates are coming across as more upbeat and confident than ever.

Party leaders said the people have voted for change and want an AAP-led government in the state.

AAP district president Sursh Goyal said, “It is clear that AAP is forming the government in the state and the predictions of exit polls have further confirmed the same. We are expecting around 100 seats in the state and will work for the betterment of the state. We will work to eradicate corruption, menace of drugs and create job opportunities for youth.”

Other political parties including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed the exit poll survey results as manipulated.

Further slamming the predictions, the opposition party leaders said AAP would not even pocket 20 seats when the counting of votes is held on March 10.

Former cabinet minister and SAD candidate from Ludhiana (West), Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The exit poll surveys are fake and manipulated. AAP might not even be able to touch the mark of 20 seats, which they got in the last assembly elections. Even the senior leaders and sitting MLAs will lose the elections and the results will be out in front of everyone on March 10. SAD-BSP will form a government in the state.”

Similarly, Congress district president Ashwani Sharma dismissed the exit poll surveys, saying AAP will not win even a single seat out of the six urban assembly segments of Ludhiana city.

“These are fake surveys just to create hype. Congress will form a government in the state. These surveys also predicted the AAP government in 2017 assembly elections and the party was restricted to only 20 seats,” Sharma added.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said the AAP leaders are using the exit polls to celebrate, but in reality, the party will not be able to form the government in the state.