AAP expands organisational structure in Punjab, makes new appointments
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday expanded its organisation set up in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings. Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Khinda, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Amandeep Singh Mohie have been appointed as state secretaries, according to orders issued by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and state co-in-charge.
AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang has been made in-charge of the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency whereas Sharan Pal Makkar is in-charge of Ludhiana seat. Similarly, party spokesperson Neel Garg, Mohanlal, Harcharan Singh Sandhu, Prem Kumar, Kartar Pehelwan and Gurpal Singh have been made the state joint secretaries. Apart from this, the party appointed Baljinder Kaur as the state head of the women’s wing and Surendra Singh Sodhi as the sports wing head.
-
Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
-
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
-
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
