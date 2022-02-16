Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP extends support to Chandigarh powermen union
chandigarh news

AAP extends support to Chandigarh powermen union

Seven AAP councillors and around 100 party workers, led by state unit chief Prem Garg, participated in the union’s dharna in Sector 17 in Chandigarh
Members of the UT Powermen Union protesting against privatisation of the electricity department, at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Members of the UT Powermen Union protesting against privatisation of the electricity department, at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday extended support to the UT Powermen Union and took part in a protest against the Chandigarh administration’s move to privatise the electricity department.

Seven AAP councillors and around 100 party workers, led by state unit chief Prem Garg, participated in the union’s dharna in Sector 17.

“The party and all its 14 councillors are with the union in its protest against the BJP government’s decision. We also support the call of strike,” Garg said.

The union is going on a three-day strike starting February 21.

Gopal Dutt Joshi, secretary, UT Powermen Union, said, “Chandigarh citizens on Tuesday staged a mass protest in Sector 17 against the sale of the electricity department, which has earned crores of profits in the last five years by giving the cheapest electricity in the country.”

Subhash Lamba, member of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers and national vice-president of Electricity Employees Federation of India, said, “Due to the strike of employees of Chandigarh power department, no employee and engineer from any state and union territory would come to Chandigarh to provide power.”

UT Chandigarh Employees’ Federation president Raghbir Chand also announced to support the strike of Chandigarh electricity workers.

A memorandum addressed to the UT administrator was also handed over to the SDM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out