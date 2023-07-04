Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mukhtar Ansari row: Punjab govt issues recovery notice to ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Randhawa

Mukhtar Ansari row: Punjab govt issues recovery notice to ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Randhawa

ByNavneet Sharma, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The jails department issued the notice to Amarinder and Randhawa asking them to show cause within 15 days why the amount spent on engaging a senior advocate of the Supreme Court to oppose the transfer of Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh where he was an accused in several cases, should not be recovered from them

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for recovery of the money spent during the previous Congress government on keeping Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a Punjab jail.

Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was lodged in a Punjab jail during the previous Congress government regime. (File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was lodged in a Punjab jail during the previous Congress government regime. (File Photo)

The jails department issued the notice to Amarinder and Randhawa asking them to show cause within 15 days why the amount spent on engaging a senior advocate of the Supreme Court to oppose the transfer of Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh where he was an accused in several cases, should not be recovered from them. Amarinder, who is now in BJP, was the chief minister of Punjab, whereas Randhawa was the jails minister at that time.

The notice followed a war of words between Randhawa and the AAP government triggered by chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s tweet on Sunday that his government will recover 55 lakh incurred by the previous Congress government on legal fees for keeping the gangster-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh in the state jail. Randhawa had disputed the amount quoted by the chief minister and denied any role. After receiving the notice, the Congress leader posted it on Twitter, accusing Mann of again backtracking from his claims. “…the notice now served is of 17.60 lakh as against 55 lakh lakh. Since I don’t play Twitter-Twitter, I will take the legal recourse and drag you down from your high horse,” Randhawa tweeted.

According to the show-cause notice, Ansari, who was confined in Banda Jail in UP as an accused in a number of heinous crimes, succeeded in getting registered a concocted FIR No. 5 of 2019 u/s 386, 506 IPC at Police Station Mataur, district SAS Nagar, against him. After the registration of FIR, he was brought to Punjab on production warrant and was sent to District Jail Ropar on January 24, 2019, and stayed there till April 6, 2021, it read.

The notice said that the state of Uttar Pradesh filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court for transfer of Ansari back to the state (from Punjab). It also said the case filed against Ansari in Punjab was not so important that transfer application by UP should have been defended by Punjab by engaging a senior advocate and paying hefty fees. “Despite this, both of you engaged a senior advocate to oppose the transfer of Ansari even though no public interest or interest of the state of Punjab was involved,” it added. The advocate raised bills amounting to 55 lakh and an amount of 17.60 lakh was payable to him as per the instructions issued by the department of home affairs and justice.

The jails department also said the amount liable to be paid to the senior advocate should be recovered equally from Amarinder and Randhawa as they proposed and approved respectively to engage him as an advocate for this case. On Sunday, Capt Amarinder had ridiculed the CM’s statement that his government will recover the money paid to Supreme Court lawyers in connection with the detention of Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab. Meanwhile, Mann on Monday also released a letter written by Randhawa to Amarinder on April 1, 2021 and stated that it showed both leaders were well aware of the entire episode. “Surprisingly, both these leaders are now feigning ignorance about the issue and are trying to mislead the people,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Navneet Sharma

    A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out