AAP govt harassing ailing wife, alleges MLA Pathanmajra

Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been on the run since September 2 after being booked in a rape case, on Friday released another video alleging that the Punjab government was harassing his family, particularly his ailing wife. He appealed to his fellow AAP legislators to raise their voice in the ongoing special session of the Punjab Assembly against the harassment meted out to his family. Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

“I can tolerate the torture against me, but not against my wife and children. She is not being allowed to go anywhere by the Patiala police. She has already undergone many operations. If anything happens to my wife, I will drag the Punjab government to the court,” Pathanmajra said in a video message.

HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

He also warned his party colleagues against remaining silent. “I request my fellow AAP MLAs to raise the issue of harassment of my family members. Otherwise, you will also be referred to as ‘blind followers’. Please, raise my voice in the assembly and ensure justice to my family members,” he pleaded.

Pathanmajra further alleged that his son, Harsjhan Singh, has also been falsely implicated.

Earlier this month, Punjab Police had booked Harsjhan in a case registered at Civil Lines police station, Patiala, accusing him of harbouring his father.

The Sanaur legislator, a first-time MLA, was booked on September 1 at Civil Lines police station on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman. A day later, when a police team went to nab him from Dabri village in Haryana’s Karnal district, where he was staying at a relative’s house, he managed to flee. This is the third video Pathanmajra has released since his escape.

He reiterated that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the “Delhi lobby” and against Punjab Water Resources Secretary Krishan Kumar.