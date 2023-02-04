Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP govt pushing PSPCL into bankruptcy, owes it 9,000 cr: Sukhbir

AAP govt pushing PSPCL into bankruptcy, owes it 9,000 cr: Sukhbir

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 01:27 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged the day-to-day functioning of PSPCL has been handed over to a Bangalore-based private company as it is being pushed into bankruptcy

Asserting that CM Bhagwant Mann was letting PSPCL go into a downward spiral, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government is not reimbursing it for the free power being supplied to farmers. (HT File)
Asserting that CM Bhagwant Mann was letting PSPCL go into a downward spiral, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government is not reimbursing it for the free power being supplied to farmers. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had endangered the farm and industrial economy of Punjab by driving the state’s power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to bankruptcy by denying reimbursements against free-power supply and forcing it to take loans to cover the expenditure of 7,000 crore.

SAD president alleged the day-to-day functioning of PSPCL has been handed over to a Bangalore-based private company.

Terming these developments disturbing, the SAD president said, “If this situation continues, it would lead to a catastrophe.”

“The mismanagement of PSPCL is leading to widespread cuts even during winter months when the demand is low. Since the corporation has not undertaken any exercise to cater to the increase in demand in summer, particularly during paddy transplantation season, it could put the paddy crop at risk,” he added.

Asserting that CM Bhagwant Mann was letting PSPCL go into a downward spiral, Badal said the government is not reimbursing it for the free power being supplied to farmers.

He said the backlog of these payments runs into around 9,000 crore. “Besides this, the government has under estimated expenditure on power subsidy by 7,500 crore. This is why PSPCL is being forced to take periodic loans with the latest loan of 500 crore being taken recently.”

He also asked the CM to fill all vacancies in the corporation besides releasing funds for repair and maintenance works on urgent basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out