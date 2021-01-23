AAP holds motorcycle rallies in Punjab to mobilise people for R-Day tractor parade

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out motorcycle rallies in several parts of the state on Saturday to mobilise people for the proposed tractor parade of farmers in Delhi on January 26.

AAP legislator and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said party workers took out two-wheeler rallies across the state to mobilise people for the tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

The rallies were organised in Sangrur, Mohali and Faridkot.

The AAP workers taking part in the rallies carried placards with slogans such as No Farmer No Food and Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad.

The AAP has already announced that it will join the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi but “not as a political party”.

MLAs and office-bearers from the party’s Punjab unit would take part in the tractor parade on January 26.

The farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws of the Centre plan to hold the tractor parade on the busy Outer Ring Road in the national capital.

Scores of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.