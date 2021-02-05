IND USA
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and party MLAs launch state-level poll campaign from Bathinda, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s constituency, to highlight his failure to bring about any change in Punjab’s financial state
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in Punjab started its campaign for the civic body elections by sweeping streets in Bathinda on Friday.

Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and party legislators from different districts gathered at the local Arya Samaj with brooms, the AAP’s election symbol.

Cheema said it is for the first time that the party has fielded candidates for local bodies across Punjab and looked forward to emerging as a major political force at the municipal corporation level.

“The aim of starting the state-level election campaign from Bathinda is to highlight the failure of local Congress legislator and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Manpreet held the finance portfolio in the previous Akali regime and now in the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, but the state coffers continue to remain empty. He has failed to bring any change in his own constituency,” said Cheema. He said the Bathinda MLA has failed as finance minister as people from all spheres, including state employees, are dissatisfied.

Cheema said over the years, local bodies in Punjab have become synonymous with corruption and undue political interference has hampered developmental activities.

Barnala MLA Meet Singh Hayer charged the Amarinder government with failing to fulfil the promises in the Congress manifesto. “The AAP has proved its model of governance in Delhi and is committed to introducing similar functioning in municipalities. It will make way for bringing a political alternative at the state government level and stands for transparency and accountability,” he said.

Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Shimla at standstill after heaviest snowfall in Feb in 18 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Authorities struggle to restore power, water supply with roads cut off after Himachal’s state capital get 57cm of snow in a day
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ agitation gathers momentum in Haryana, khaps back Tikait

By Hitender Rao and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
115 khaps lent support at Jind’s Kandela mahapanchayat, while BKU leader from UP will hold another meet at Dadri on Sunday
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s Reasi to get the world’s tallest bridge in March

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Another engineering marvel Anji Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed bridge, will be ready by December 2022 Salient features of Chenab bridge It has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany. Made with 63mm thick special blast proof steel, it is a ‘blast proof’ bridge. It can withstand earthquakes of Zone 5 category and strong winds. It will have monitoring and warning systems at both ends. It will have sensors to check wind speed. Once completed, it will have allied facilities to attract tourists. Salient features of Chenab bridge
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric.
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh has low vaccination coverage, high Covid-19 positivity rate: Centre

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Health ministry expresses concern over poor statistics of the city, where 21,036 people have been infected so far
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: Chicken price rises in Chandigarh as normal demand resumes

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:50 AM IST
President of the Sector 21 Meat Market Association says the price of broiler had dropped to 150 per kg, but it has shot up to 180 per kg in just about two days.
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Appeals to police personnel to undergo inoculation, lauds their role on the front line during the pandemic
The special investigation unit of the Kullu police zeroed in on the accused in Delhi after the arrest of two peddlers of African origin on January 30 with 55gm of heroin. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Kullu police seize 6.27kg of heroin from African supplier in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Recent arrest of two drug peddlers leads police team to recover contraband from 38-year-old Ivory Coast native staying illegally in the national capital
The newly opened Aam Aadmi Party office in Shimla. AAP leaders believe they stand a chance in the hill state as the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people in Himachal Pradesh, while the state Congress faces a leadership crisis. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP seeks to gain foothold in Himachal with 2022 elections

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party opened its office in Shimla on Sunday and announced it would contest all 68 seats
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls

By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Candidates loyal to the party are reluctant to use the symbol due to the farmers’ agitation and most are contesting as Independents in the state’s Doaba region
National Highway 22 was closed for traffic at Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla due to the snowfall. Kufri received 8cm of snowfall on Thursday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Heavy snowfall brings life to a grinding halt in higher reaches of Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on Thursday morning, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
india news

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Several BJP leaders in Punjab accused the SAD and Congress of threatening its representatives, the Congress, however, denied the claims.
20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The final count of companies that have expressed interest in privatisation of the Chandigarh power department is 20
Covid vaccine dose wastage below 5% in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Covid vaccine dose wastage below 5% in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Officials said the vial is opened only after around six to seven beneficiaries arrive at the vaccination site
