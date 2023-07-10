AAP launches ‘Bijli Andolan’, Kejriwal, Mann target BJP over power cuts in Haryana

Taking dig at BJP-JJP government in Haryana over power outages, the Aam Aadmi Party launched “Bijli Andolan” (electricity campaign) from Panchkula on Sunday in the presence of party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the 'Bijli Andolan' in Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday. (ANI)

The roads leading to the event were covered with signboards with Kejriwal’s photo and the slogan, “Ek mauka Kejriwal ko (one chance to Kejriwal)”.

Addressing a gathering at Indradhanush auditorium, the two CMs kickstarted the campaign ahead of 2024 assembly elections in the state. Kejriwal said that the campaign will be taken to every household. Just like in Punjab and Delhi.

They said that when AAP can provide free electricity in Delhi and Punjab, why can’t Haryana government do the same?

Kejriwal, who was born in Haryana, said that his relatives and friends often complain about power outages in the stage.

“Haryanvis get over eight-hour of power cuts and despite that, electricity bills are on the higher side. When people can’t pay those bills, their connections are cut, forcing them to steal electricity. And at last, they (the government) file cases against you (public) for theft,” Kejriwal said.

“Political parties could not solve the issue of power cuts in 75 years of independence, whereas AAP did it in five years in Delhi and in one year in Punjab,” the Delhi CM added.

He said that his party won elections in Delhi and Punjab on the issue of electricity and will win in Haryana on the same issue as well.

“There is no dearth of money, but right intensions are missing,” said Mann, claiming that 90% households are getting zero bill since last year in Punjab.

“In agriculture, we have started giving free electricity for over eight hours,” he added.

Mann said that while other governments have sold privatised public sectors undertakings, the AAP government is buying private plants to provide enough electricity to the people.

The Punjab CM added that if a government decides, it is not a big deal to provide facilities such as electricity, health and education free of cost.

Kejriwal, echoing Mann’s sentiment, said, “When the nation can produce 4 lakh MW electricity as against the demand is of 2 lakh MW, how can there be a dearth? The issue is lack of intention and that ‘he’ is a fourth pass,” without taking any names.

“The nation needs a literate leader, who knows how to provide free electricity without incurring losses. If you want free power, then vote for AAP,” said Kejriwal, urging people to spread this message further.

AAP’s Haryana senior vice-president Anurag Danda, said that the party will take this campaign to every village of the state.

“If people are paying taxes, they must get free power. Every sector is facing power outage. A mega-campaign will be launched where people can share their electricity related problems,” he said.