Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leader among 3 held over minor’s allegation of sexual assault, beating in Amritsar

AAP leader among 3 held over minor’s allegation of sexual assault, beating in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:59 PM IST

The two other accused are victim’s mother and her alleged lover whose identification is being withheld to protect identity of the victim girl. Bal is accused of thrashing the girl

The 15-year-old had lodged her complaint to the Majitha police station. (Representational image)
The 15-year-old had lodged her complaint to the Majitha police station. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Police have arrested three persons, including an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader belonging to the Majitha block, in connection with a case registered for sexual assault and thrashing of a minor girl. The accused leader has been identified as Pritpal Singh Bal.

The two other accused are the victim’s mother and her alleged lover. Their identification is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim girl. According to police, Bal is accused of thrashing the victim girl, when she had complained to him about her mother’s lover, who allegedly assaulted her sexually several times. As per the victims’ complaint, Bal used to visit the accused’s home.

The 15-year-old had lodged her complaint to the Majitha police station. She said her mother and father got separated a year ago. “My mother took me along with her to her illicit lover’s home in Majitha. She gave birth to a son with her lover. My mother’s lover had ill-intentions about me. A few days ago, he started making sexual advances towards me. I also complained about his advances to Bal. But, instead of stopping the accused, Bal thrashed me. My mother also supported her lover against me. I somehow managed to come back to my father’s home and got courage to tell him about my ordeal,” the victim told police.

Police have registered a case under Sections 354 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections (8 and 17) of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. One more accused booked in the case is absconding. Bal and the other two accused were sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out