AAP leader fires upon wife for resisting his second marriage in Tarn Taran
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Munish Kumar alias Monu Cheema has been booked for allegedly shooting his wife for resisting his second marriage in Chabhal village, police said on Wednesday.
Along with Cheema, police have also booked three more persons identified as Navneet Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Sukhraj Kaur of Cheema Kalan village. All the accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Chabhal police station.
The case has been registered on the complaint of Cheema’s wife. She said, “I married Munish in 2001 and we have two sons. On Tuesday afternoon, my husband along with the other accused entered our home. My husband has been in illicit relationship with Navneet Kaur. He wanted to keep Navneet at our home as both of them had married. I resisted Navneet’s entry to my house, but my husband started troubling me. In the meantime, my husband opened fire from a pistol towards me. The shot hit my leg and I got injured. He continued to fire towards me with an intention to kill, but I had a narrow escape. Later on, I was rushed to a private hospital in Cheharta area of Amritsar.”
Sub-inspector Kewal Singh of Chabhal police station said they have registered a case against the accused and raids were on to nab them.
Cheema, who is also a Zila Parishad member in Tarn Taran, had joined the AAP from Congress in presence of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia before the assembly elections. Cheema had played a vital role for ensuring the win of the AAP candidate from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal. Cheema and his brother Awan Kumar have a stronghold in around 50 villages of Tarn Taran constituency.
However, Cheema and his brother have been facing several criminal cases. In July 2021, the two brothers were booked for assaulting a woman. Similarly, a case against both the brothers was registered in April, 2021 for attacking a Congress party’s leader. The Cheema brothers are also known for misbehaving with senior officers of civil administration. In 2018, they were booked for attacking a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Monu Cheema was also questioned in the Singhu border killing case by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) last year. Lakhbir Singh of Cheema village was brutally killed by a group of Nihangs at the Singhu border during the protest of farmers against the three farm laws (now repealed). A local cowshed owner had alleged some Nihangs known to the Cheema brothers were spotted with victim Lakhbir Singh in the Chabhal area days before his killing.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
