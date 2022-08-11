AAP leader fires upon wife for resisting his second marriage in Tarn Taran

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Munish Kumar alias Monu Cheema has been booked for allegedly shooting his wife for resisting his second marriage in Chabhal village, police said on Wednesday.

Along with Cheema, police have also booked three more persons identified as Navneet Kaur, Arshdeep Kaur and Sukhraj Kaur of Cheema Kalan village. All the accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Chabhal police station.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Cheema’s wife. She said, “I married Munish in 2001 and we have two sons. On Tuesday afternoon, my husband along with the other accused entered our home. My husband has been in illicit relationship with Navneet Kaur. He wanted to keep Navneet at our home as both of them had married. I resisted Navneet’s entry to my house, but my husband started troubling me. In the meantime, my husband opened fire from a pistol towards me. The shot hit my leg and I got injured. He continued to fire towards me with an intention to kill, but I had a narrow escape. Later on, I was rushed to a private hospital in Cheharta area of Amritsar.”

Sub-inspector Kewal Singh of Chabhal police station said they have registered a case against the accused and raids were on to nab them.

Cheema, who is also a Zila Parishad member in Tarn Taran, had joined the AAP from Congress in presence of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia before the assembly elections. Cheema had played a vital role for ensuring the win of the AAP candidate from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal. Cheema and his brother Awan Kumar have a stronghold in around 50 villages of Tarn Taran constituency.

However, Cheema and his brother have been facing several criminal cases. In July 2021, the two brothers were booked for assaulting a woman. Similarly, a case against both the brothers was registered in April, 2021 for attacking a Congress party’s leader. The Cheema brothers are also known for misbehaving with senior officers of civil administration. In 2018, they were booked for attacking a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Monu Cheema was also questioned in the Singhu border killing case by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) last year. Lakhbir Singh of Cheema village was brutally killed by a group of Nihangs at the Singhu border during the protest of farmers against the three farm laws (now repealed). A local cowshed owner had alleged some Nihangs known to the Cheema brothers were spotted with victim Lakhbir Singh in the Chabhal area days before his killing.