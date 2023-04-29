A day after ‘call’ from Bishnoi’s brother, shots fired at Ambala AAP leader’s house

A day after AAP leader and member of Zila Parishad Makhan Singh Lobana allegedly received a call from Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, two bike-borne men fired two shots at his house in Ambala City, police said on Friday. AAP leader and member of Zila Parishad Makhan Singh Lobana.

However, no injury was reported in the incident that took place during the early hours on Thursday. Lobana’s son Arshjot Singh found bullet marks on the glass window of the first floor of the house in the evening.

A BJP turncoat, Lobana is accused in several immigration fraud cases in the Ambala region. He was jailed a day before the Zila Parishad chairman election and is currently out on bail.

In a CCTV footage, it was seen that two masked men on a bike came towards his residence in Sector 9 when the pillion rider ran towards the gate and fired two shots and fled from there.

Singh told the police that the firing took place at 6.30 am when they were all sleeping, and he heard a loud sound.

“I thought that some construction was going on in the neighbourhood and the sound must be related to that, so I ignored it. When I returned from work, I found cracks on the glass and bullet marks,” Arshjot said in his statement.

He added that around 1 pm on Thursday, his father received a WhatsApp call from some Anmol Bishnoi.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 285, 34, 427 and 506 of the IPC at Sector 9 police station against unknown accused.

Lobana later told the media, “During the ZP elections, one of my associates also received a threatening call and a case was registered, but no satisfactory action was taken. I received the call and when the caller said that he was Anmol Bishnoi, I hung up immediately. He called again, but I didn’t answer and hours later the firing took place.”

DSP Joginder Sharma said, “Soon after information, several police teams inspected the spot. Two shots were fired and a case was registered. We are checking CCTV footages and they’ll be arrested soon.”