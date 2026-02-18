AAP leader’s murder: 11 days on, main shooter still at large

Even as one of the two main accused in the murder case of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi has been arrested, the Jalandhar commissionerate police are yet to arrest the main shooter, who opened indiscriminate fire on the victim on February 6. Even as one of the two main accused in the murder case of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi has been arrested, the Jalandhar commissionerate police are yet to arrest the main shooter, who opened indiscriminate fire on the victim on February 6. (Representational image)

The remand of accused Shaminder Singh, who was riding a two wheeler when the AAP leader was killed, has been extended for another three days. He was brought on a production warrant last week after he was caught by the Amritsar rural police on February 7 following a brief encounter in Amritsar’s Khasa village.

The victim, Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, 43, a financier and property dealer, was shot at least eight to nine times while boarding his Mahindra Thar after offering morning prayers. CCTV footage of the incident shows a hooded youth firing at Oberoi from close range before fleeing the spot on a scooter.

One of the officials privy to the investigation said accused Shaminder, who worked as a driver in Oberoi’s finance firm, was used to conduct recce of the victim, besides providing logistics to the main shooter to track Oberoi’s movement on the day of the crime and ensuring his safe exit from the city.

“As per the CCTV footage, the accused was seen crossing the toll plaza at Behram on the Phagwara-Chandigarh national highway on February 6. The main shooter hails from Hoshiarpur village and was wanted in another murder case registered with Hoshiarpur police,” said an official.

Soon after the murder, the responsibility was claimed by US-based gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal. In a social media post, Pholriwal said that Oberoi was targeted due to a long-standing personal enmity, allegedly stemming from student politics at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the investigation is on and the shooter will be arrested soon.