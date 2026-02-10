AAP leader’s murder: Three days on, main shooter still at large

Three days after a Jalandhar-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot dead in broad daylight, the Jalandhar commissionerate police are yet to arrest the main shooter, who opened indiscriminate fire on the victim on February 6. Undated photo of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi (PTI)

The victim, Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, 43, a financier and property dealer, was shot at least eight to nine times while boarding his Mahindra Thar after offering morning prayers. CCTV footage of the incident shows a hooded youth firing at Oberoi from close range before fleeing the spot on a scooter.

The Amritsar rural police arrested one of the accused, Shaminder Singh alias Shindari, following a brief encounter in Khasa village of Amritsar district on February 7. Shaminder, who worked as a driver for the victim, was riding the scooter at the time of the incident and allegedly helped the conspirators and shooter track Oberoi’s movements.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the police have gathered vital leads and have identified the main shooter.

“Another accused, Shaminder, who sustained a gunshot wound, is presently under medical observation. Legal proceedings will be initiated to bring him on a production warrant,” Randhawa said.

Soon after the murder, responsibility was claimed by US-based gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal. In a social media post, Pholriwal said that Oberoi was targeted due to a long-standing personal enmity, allegedly stemming from student politics at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar.