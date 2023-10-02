: Attacking the Haryana government over the issue of women safety, senior Aam Aadmi party leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday claimed that nine cases of crime against women and minor girls are reported everyday in Haryana. AAP leader Tanwar attacks govt over women safety in Haryana

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Tanwar said that as many as 3,411 cases of crime against women were reported in Haryana from June 1 last year to May 31 this year.

“The cases of trafficking of girls are also rising in the state and the government has failed to provide a safe atmosphere to women. The cases of crime against women are highest in Faridabad followed by Gurugram and chief minister’s district Karnal. The government has failed to take action against its minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!