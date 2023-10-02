News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leader Tanwar attacks govt over women safety in Haryana

AAP leader Tanwar attacks govt over women safety in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 02, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Tanwar said that as many as 3,411 cases of crime against women were reported in Haryana from June 1 last year to May 31 this year

: Attacking the Haryana government over the issue of women safety, senior Aam Aadmi party leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday claimed that nine cases of crime against women and minor girls are reported everyday in Haryana.

AAP leader Tanwar attacks govt over women safety in Haryana
AAP leader Tanwar attacks govt over women safety in Haryana

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Tanwar said that as many as 3,411 cases of crime against women were reported in Haryana from June 1 last year to May 31 this year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The cases of trafficking of girls are also rising in the state and the government has failed to provide a safe atmosphere to women. The cases of crime against women are highest in Faridabad followed by Gurugram and chief minister’s district Karnal. The government has failed to take action against its minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case,” he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out