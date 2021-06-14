AAP leaders protest outside Punjab CM’s house, detained

Police detained 27 Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers as they staged a protest in front of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh.

Led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the protesters marched towards the CM’s residence to demand an FIR against social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students in Punjab.

Party MLAs Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Baldev Singh, Budhram, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori were also present. The Chandigarh Police detained them and took them to the Sector 17 police station, according to a party release. AAP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura started a hunger strike in police custody.

Cheema alleged the state government had squandered crores of rupees in scholarships for 2 lakh Dalit students and jeopardised their future. He also announced hunger strike by AAP workers on Tuesday in front of offices of deputy commissioners in all districts across Punjab.

Giaspura alleged an inquiry report submitted by a senior IAS officer on the post-matric scholarship scheme had revealed that funds were given to fake colleges. “With the state assembly elections due in a few months, the Congress government is doing a drama by releasing some of the amount,” the AAP said.