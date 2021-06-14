Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leaders protest outside Punjab CM’s house, detained
AAP leaders being detained during a protest outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
AAP leaders being detained during a protest outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP leaders protest outside Punjab CM’s house, detained

AAP staged protest to demand FIR against social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for alleged irregularities in post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students in Punjab
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Police detained 27 Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers as they staged a protest in front of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh.

Led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the protesters marched towards the CM’s residence to demand an FIR against social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students in Punjab.

Party MLAs Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Baldev Singh, Budhram, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori were also present. The Chandigarh Police detained them and took them to the Sector 17 police station, according to a party release. AAP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura started a hunger strike in police custody.

Cheema alleged the state government had squandered crores of rupees in scholarships for 2 lakh Dalit students and jeopardised their future. He also announced hunger strike by AAP workers on Tuesday in front of offices of deputy commissioners in all districts across Punjab.

Giaspura alleged an inquiry report submitted by a senior IAS officer on the post-matric scholarship scheme had revealed that funds were given to fake colleges. “With the state assembly elections due in a few months, the Congress government is doing a drama by releasing some of the amount,” the AAP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.