 AAP ‘misusing’ state machinery: BJP to Punjab CEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP ‘misusing’ state machinery: BJP to Punjab CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 07, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Punjab BJP secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj stated that as per the complaints received from party workers, AAP MLAs and ministers were pressurising officers and their families to vote and support the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar West assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a written complaint with the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and ministers for allegedly misusing the government machinery, violating the model code of conduct.

Punjab BJP secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj stated that as per the complaints received from party workers, AAP MLAs and ministers were pressurising officers and their families to vote and support the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar West assembly constituency
Punjab BJP secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj stated that as per the complaints received from party workers, AAP MLAs and ministers were pressurising officers and their families to vote and support the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar West assembly constituency

Punjab BJP secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj stated that as per the complaints received from party workers, AAP MLAs and ministers were pressurising officers and their families to vote and support the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar West assembly constituency.

The complainant stated that as per the code of conduct rules, the ruling government of Punjab and its officials must work in a non-partisan and impartial manner to ensure free and fair elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP ‘misusing’ state machinery: BJP to Punjab CEO
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On