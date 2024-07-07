AAP ‘misusing’ state machinery: BJP to Punjab CEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a written complaint with the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and ministers for allegedly misusing the government machinery, violating the model code of conduct. Punjab BJP secretary Suneel Dutt Bhardwaj stated that as per the complaints received from party workers, AAP MLAs and ministers were pressurising officers and their families to vote and support the AAP candidate in the Jalandhar West assembly constituency

The complainant stated that as per the code of conduct rules, the ruling government of Punjab and its officials must work in a non-partisan and impartial manner to ensure free and fair elections.