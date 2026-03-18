AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan’s husband among 3 sentenced to two-year jail in cheque bounce case

A Dera Bassi court on Tuesday convicted three persons, including Shahbaaz Singh Sohi, husband of AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, in a 2018 cheque bounce case and sentenced them to two years of imprisonment. The convicts were later granted bail. According to court proceedings, all the accused were partners in M/s Platinum Smart Buildcon LLP and had proposed a real estate project named “Silver City” at Rajpura. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Derabassi court convicted Sohi along with co-accused Jatinder Singh and Nachhatar Singh in a complaint filed by Kamaljit Singh under Sections 138 and 142 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to court proceedings, all the accused were partners in M/s Platinum Smart Buildcon LLP and had proposed a real estate project named “Silver City” at Rajpura. They entered into an agreement to sell multiple residential and commercial plots to the complainant in December 2017. The complainant issued a cheque of ₹7 crore as full and final payment, which the accused did not encash, citing personal reasons.

Subsequently, the accused obtained ₹25 lakh through RTGS and later another cheque of ₹1.5 crore from the complainant on the assurance of executing sale deeds. However, they failed to fulfil their commitments or provide the necessary documents related to the project.

Following disputes, the accused issued a cheque of ₹3.5 crore as part of a settlement, which was dishonoured due to ‘insufficient funds’ and ‘drawer’s signature differs’. Despite a legal notice, they did not clear the liability, leading to the filing of the complaint.

The court held that the accused failed to honour their financial commitments and dragged the complainant into prolonged litigation. Observing that the object of the law is to ensure credibility in financial transactions, the court declined leniency. All three convicts were sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each. In default of payment of the fine, they will undergo an additional 10 days of imprisonment.