AAP must restrain from meddling in Sikh affairs: Leader of Opposition Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has expressed concern over the recent developments relating to telecasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple. Bajwa has called on the AAP government in Punjab to refrain from meddling in Sikh affairs.

Expressing grave concern over the recent developments relating to the telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab must refrain itself from meddling in Sikh affairs.

Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File photo)
Bajwa said he was also of the opinion that no channel should be given exclusive rights to telecast Gurbani. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should either launch its own platform to broadcast Gurbani or open it to every channel for broadcast, he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said the way the AAP government had attempted to amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, in the House would set a wrong precedent. He said the state government must reconsider its decision and stop pursuing the matter further.

“The government must take the Sikh scholars, intellectuals, and SGPC into confidence before amending the Act. No regime, either the British’s before independence or the Union government after independence has ever attempted to amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 without the consultation of Sikh intellectuals and SGPC. The AAP government must take note of the same,” he added.

