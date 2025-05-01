AAP protests against BJP in Punjab over BBMB releasing more water to Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is holding protests across Punjab on Thursday against the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s decision to release 8,500 cusecs water to Haryana from the Bhakra Dam with immediate effect despite the Bhagwant Mann government’s objections. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) regulates water distribution from the Bhakra (in photo), Ranjit Sagar and Pong dams. (HT file photo)

AAP ministers and leaders announced the gherao of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices and houses of BJP leaders in all districts across the state to protest the decision to allocate additional water to Haryana.

“The move to release Punjab’s share of water to Haryana is a direct attack on the state’s rights,” said an AAP spokesperson.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from the Bhakra, Ranjit Sagar and Pong dams.

Reacting to BBMB’s decision, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab strongly opposes the move to transfer the rights of the state and Punjabis to Haryana through the BBMB. “The BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana have united against Punjab. We will not tolerate another robbery of our rights by the BJP under any circumstances,” the CM posted on X, warning that the BJP should be prepared to face strong opposition.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said that the party is ready to make any sacrifice against the decision to arm twist the BBMB into ordering the release of 8,500 cusecs more water to Haryana.

“This BJP hooliganism will be given a befitting reply. Remember, this is Punjab, which has turned back many such attacks,” he claimed.

The AAP’s strong reaction follows the BBMB’s decision on Wednesday evening to release 8,500 cusecs water to Haryana for its drinking water needs. The decision was taken by the technical committee of the board at a meeting in which representatives of Rajasthan and Delhi backed Haryana’s request for water, ignoring the Punjab government’s objections, stating there was no surplus water to share with Haryana as the state had already drawn its share for the period.

Punjab and Haryana have a long history of discord over the distribution of river waters.