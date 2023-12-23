Accusing the AAP government of pushing Punjab in a ‘state of decay’, PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said that the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has failed to fulfill promises made during their election campaign before the assembly polls, as he led a protest here against deteriorating law and order situation in the state. AAP pushed Punjab in ‘state of decay’: Warring

“Exactly 22 months ago, Punjab chose change. Regrettably, we have witnessed only negative transformations since. The promises made by the AAP leadership have proven to be deceptive,” Warring said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Punjab is in a state of decay, with law and order spiraling out of control. Justice remains elusive, exemplified by the Sidhu Moose Wala case. AAP’s famed schemes have failed to find proper implementation in Punjab,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit emphasised that the state is grappling with the repercussions of the ruling government’s policies.

“The prevailing atmosphere has driven our youth away, fearing for their safety. Every sector has suffered during the 22-month tenure of the AAP government, with none of the promises made during their election campaign being fulfilled,” he said.

Taking a jibe at AAP’s expenditures, Warring said that the government’s lavish spending on advertisements in other states yields fewer votes than the NOTA option.

“AAP must cease enticing the public with free offerings and instead focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth, enabling them to earn their livelihood,” he said.

When questioned about friction within the Congress state unit, Warring said that the discussions with senior leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge are imminent to address Punjab’s challenges.

“It is imperative for all Congress leaders and members to operate with discipline. Social media should not be utilised for personal opinions. Internal matters will be addressed within the party hierarchy,” he said.

He said that effective communication within the party is top priority and the correct way to address any issues or complaints.

Reflecting on the state of democracy in the country, Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal said the unprecedented suspension of opposition MPs is a “stain on India’s claim to being the world’s largest democracy.”

“The Central government’s actions, whether passing laws against farmers or taking measures against personalities like Sakshi Malik, underscore a self-serving agenda of the central government,” he said.

Speaking about the multifaceted challenges faced by Punjab, party MP Jasbir Singh Gill said that they find themselves entangled in two battles, one against the BJP-led Central government and another against the AAP-led state government.

“However, a third war has emerged in Punjab, orchestrated by both parties, characterised by the drug menace, unemployment, deteriorating law and order, and mounting financial burdens,” he said.