AAP Rajya Sabha MP says 40 MLAs want to join the party

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Saturday said nearly 40 MLAs have contacted him so far and they wanted to join the party for a change in the 2024 assembly polls.

“Our party has started the verification process to check the past records of these leaders. We will induct only those who have transparent image and no corruption charges. People of Haryana will change this corrupt government in the 2024 assembly polls and AAP will form the next government by winning 80 of the 90 seats,” Gupta said.

Interacting with the media at Charkhi Dadri after attending a membership drive programme conducted by retired Haryana Roadways general manager Dhanraj Kundu, who had recently joined the AAP, Gupta said they will contest the upcoming urban local bodies’ poll on the party symbol.

“People of Haryana have no hope from the BJP-JJP government as it lost the trust of the common man. The state government has failed to open a single new government school and hospital. Criminals are roaming freely in the state and ‘goonda raj’ is prevailing in Haryana,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

‘Will welcome ex-cabinet minister Birender Singh if he joins AAP’

Calling former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh honest, his old friend and AAP leader Sushil Gupta said his party will welcome him into the party’s fold if he wants to join it.

“Singh is my old friend and I will attend a function being organised to felicitate him on his birthday in Jind. The reports that Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will attend it are false,” he added.

Last year, ex-Union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh had toured across the state along with Sushil Gupta during the farmers’ movement against the three farm laws.

He has been sidelined by the BJP leadership since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and he had been lobbying for his son IAS-turned Hisar MP Brijendra Singh’s ministerial berth but he could not get success in that move.

In a surprise move, Birender had attended rival INLD’s function on September 25 last year on Devi Lal’s birth anniversary and he had shared the stage with former chief minister OP Chautala and others.

On being asked about the speculations that Hoodas or IAS officer Ashok Khemka may join the AAP, the Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta turned down such speculations.