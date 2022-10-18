Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP’s Ashu Upneja is new Dera Bassi MC chief

AAP’s Ashu Upneja is new Dera Bassi MC chief

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 02:58 AM IST

Thirteen councillors, including nine of AAP, three of SAD, one independent voted in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘s Ashu Upneja’s favour. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also voted for her. SDM Himanshu Gupta supervised the elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘s Ashu Upneja, councillor from Ward-13, was unanimously elected the new president of Derabassi municipal council (MC) on Monday. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘s Ashu Upneja, councillor from Ward-13, was unanimously elected the new president of Derabassi municipal council (MC) on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘s Ashu Upneja, councillor from Ward-13, was unanimously elected the new president of Derabassi municipal council (MC) on Monday.

Thirteen councillors, including nine of AAP, three of SAD, one independent voted in her favour. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also voted for her. SDM Himanshu Gupta supervised the elections.

Six Congress councillors, including Ranjit Singh Reddy, the former MC chief, boycotted the meeting.

The election was necessitated after Reddy resigned from the post last month following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him.

The 19-member MC House includes nine AAP councillors, six of Congress, three from SAD and one independent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out