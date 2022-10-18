AAP’s Ashu Upneja is new Dera Bassi MC chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘s Ashu Upneja, councillor from Ward-13, was unanimously elected the new president of Derabassi municipal council (MC) on Monday.

Thirteen councillors, including nine of AAP, three of SAD, one independent voted in her favour. MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also voted for her. SDM Himanshu Gupta supervised the elections.

Six Congress councillors, including Ranjit Singh Reddy, the former MC chief, boycotted the meeting.

The election was necessitated after Reddy resigned from the post last month following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him.

The 19-member MC House includes nine AAP councillors, six of Congress, three from SAD and one independent.