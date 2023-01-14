Aashika Jain appointed as Mohali deputy commissioner

Aashika Jain, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Mohali deputy commissioner.

A Punjab-cadre officer, she will replace Amit Talwar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director, sports and youth services, Punjab, and will also have additional charge of special secretary, planning, Punjab.

Hailing from Haryana’s Ambala, Jain completed her BA LLB (Honours) from National Law University, Delhi, and masters in public management from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

She was currently serving as additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Urban Development), Jalandhar. She had previously served in Mohali as ADC General, before being transferred to Hoshiarpur in the same role in May 2021, along with additional charge of commissioner of Hoshiarpur municipal corporation.