Abohar court killing: Four sent to police remand; pistol, car recovered

A day after four youths were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Akash, alias Golu Pandit, the police on Friday produced them in court and secured four days’ police remand to advance the investigation. On the first day of interrogation, the police recovered crucial evidence, including the pistol used in the crime. Accused in police custody on Friday. (HT)

Sharing details, Fazilka senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh said the recoveries were made following disclosures by the arrested accused.

“Based on their identification, we have recovered one pistol, one magazine, five live cartridges and the Swift car used in the murder. The vehicle, registered in the name of Gaggi Lahauria, carried a fake number plate,” the SSP said while adding that the remand period would focus on establishing the motive and arresting the remaining accused named in the case.

Akash was shot dead in the parking lot of the Abohar court complex on Thursday afternoon by four assailants who arrived in a car. The victim had come to attend a hearing in an Arms Act case. According to the SSP, at least six rounds were fired from close range, three of which struck Akash. He was rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead.

Eyewitness Sonu, who accompanied Akash, said the attackers opened fire within seconds of the victim exiting the courtroom.

A case was registered under Sections 103, 126(2), 351(3), 61(2), 190, 191(3) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act based on the statement of the victim’s father.

DIG (Ferozepur Range) Sneh Deep Sharma had said preliminary investigation points to a long-standing gang rivalry behind the murder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep alias Gaggi, Arsh Lahoria, Gogi Bishnoi, and Sahil Kharbas.

The broad daylight shooting triggered panic in the high-security court zone, with lawyers and litigants scrambling for safety. As outrage mounted during ongoing local body election campaigning, police intensified patrolling, examined CCTV footage and continued their crackdown in an area already shaken by recent gang-related killings.