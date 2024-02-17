Absconding murder convict with Interpol notice repatriated from UAE

An absconding murder convict with an Interpol Red Notice against him was repatriated from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI using Interpol channels, officials said here. He was acquitted by the trial court in 1998 but the Punjab and Haryana high court awarded him a life term in 2009, they said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Narender Singh, who was wanted by the Harayana Police in a murder case registered on December 26, 1994 at Tohana police station, they said. He had allegedly hacked to death one Swaran Singh using a machete.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He was acquitted by the trial court in 1998 but the Punjab and Haryana high court awarded him a life term in 2009, they said.

The state police had approached the CBI seeking an Interpol Red Notice against him suspecting that he had gone missing, they said.

“The CBI had got a Red Notice issued against him from the Interpol general secretariat on November 7, 2023, on a request by the Haryana Police. The notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for location and arrest of accused,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Using Interpol channels, the CBI managed to locate him in the UAE, he said.

“The global operations centre of the CBI coordinated with Interpol NCB Abu Dhabi, Haryana Police, Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, Union ministry of external affairs and a Red Notice subject was returned today from the UAE to India with a security detail from the STF of Haryana Police,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI is the designated National Central Bureau for Interpol in India solely responsible for coordination of Indian law enforcement agencies with the international police cooperation body.

“Due to close coordination and follow up with foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, as many as 29 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies were returned from abroad in 2023. The CBI has got published as many as 100 Red Notices through Interpol on criminals and fugitives wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in 2023,” the spokesperson added.