Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Academic activities can’t be sacrificed for political aspirations: HC on PU senate polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 07:34 am IST

The court was hearing a plea from former senators of university, including HS Dua, seeking directions for the notification of senate elections

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that for the political or electoral aspirations of some people, the academic activity of an institution can’t be sacrificed.

The application was moved in an ongoing petition, pending since 2024 – when the senate term ended – seeking the declaration of the schedule of the senate election. (HT Photo for representation)
The application was moved in an ongoing petition, pending since 2024 – when the senate term ended – seeking the declaration of the schedule of the senate election. (HT Photo for representation)

“This court reminds the students that their admission to the university by their parents is fundamentally for the purpose of receiving education and thus the prime focus of all students should remain acquisition of knowledge. Academic activities cannot be compromised or sacrificed at the altar of electoral or political aspirations,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said while disposing of a plea seeking HC’s intervention and seeking notification for senate polls at Panjab University.

The plea was disposed of on Friday and a detailed order was made available on Tuesday. The court was hearing a plea from former senators of university, including HS Dua, seeking directions for the notification of senate elections.

The application was moved in an ongoing petition, pending since 2024 – when the senate term ended – seeking the declaration of the schedule of the senate election.

The court took note of submissions of Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain that the process for holding the senate elections shall be commenced as expeditiously as possible. “Without entering into the merits, this court disposes of this petition, with the hope and expectation that elections to the senate will be conducted as expeditiously as possible,” it said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Academic activities can’t be sacrificed for political aspirations: HC on PU senate polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court emphasized that academic integrity must not be sacrificed for political ambitions, reminding students that their primary purpose at university is education. This statement came while disposing of a plea for senate elections at Panjab University, acknowledging the need for timely electoral processes. The court’s decision followed ongoing petitions since 2024.