Fire officer held in graft case in Rewari

The sleuths of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a fire safety officer (FSO) while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000 in Rewari.

The accused, Sajjan Singh Sangwan, a fire safety officer, had sought ₹1 lakh from Dharuhera resident welfare association president Kanwar Singh to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for construction purposes.

A spokesman of the ACB said the accused had already taken a bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant to issue an NOC but he did not issue the NOC.

“The accused officer had called the complainant to his office in Rewari and the ACB team caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe money of ₹30,000. A case of corruption has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway,” the spokesman added.