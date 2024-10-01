‘Accidental Hindus’ will not be true to country: Yogi in Panchkula

“Accidental Hindus will not be true to you or country” said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a rally in Panchkula while campaigning for the saffron party ahead of Haryana assembly polls slated to be held on October 5. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting for Haryana assembly elections at Bawani Khera in Bhiwani district, Haryana. (PTI)

Making an appeal for “double engine government”, Yogi said, “BJP jitni majboot hogi, Bharat utna majboot hoga (Stronger is the BJP, stronger will be Bharat).” He was canvassing for party candidates from Panchkula and Bhiwani assembly constituencies.

Launching a scathing attack at Congress, Yogi said, “Congress even questioned Lord Ram’s existence. They are unfortunate people who have forgotten Lord Ram and Krishan. They only believe in giving land to Waqf Board.”

“I have come from land of Lord Ram. The construction of Ram Temple was possible only because of the “double engine government’ in UP,” said Yogi while reiterating that BJP government will be formed in Haryana for third time.

“When Congress was in power they did not work for people, instead they promoted corruption and parivaarvad,” said Yogi. “They gave us divisive politics where as BJP gave the slogan of nationalism, development,” said UP chief minister.

“Farmers used to commit suicide in Congress rule, women were not safe. Today in UP there are no illegal occupations and the state is also free of riots. Rioters are either in jail or hell,” said Yogi.

“As the election date is getting closer, Congress’ morale is getting weakened. Now they have realised that they cannot win in Haryana,” says CM Adityanath.