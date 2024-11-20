Act as catalysts for development: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to newly elected panches

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called upon the newly elected panches of the state to act as catalysts for transforming villages into ‘modern development hubs’. DC Sandeep Rishi and MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj presenting a memento to CM Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering before administering the oath of office to newly elected panches of Sangrur district, the CM said panchayats should prioritise development work so that the state government can get the work started on it. He added that there would be no shortage of funds for development works.

The CM administered oath to 3,098 panches of 422 panchayats in Sangrur.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who administered oath to panches in Bathinda and Mansa, said that a special grant of ₹5 lakh will be given to panchayats after reviewing their works.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who administered oath to panches in Faridkot, asked them to work towards eradicating social problems and drugs from villages and protect the environment.

In Doaba region’s Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 11,392 panchayat members were administered the oath of office.

The sapanches and panchayat members of Hoshiarpur will take oath after the model code of conduct, which is in place due to byelection in Chabbewal assembly segment, is lifted.

In Jalandhar, Punjab horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat administered the oath of office to 5,443 panches in 890 gram panchayats. Bhagat appealed to the newly elected panches to ensure maximum participation of people in the decision-making process.

In Kapurthala district, 3,177 members took oath at the event presided over by local government and parliamentary affairs minister Dr Ravjot Singh.

In SBS Nagar, deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri administered the oath of office to 2,822 panches of 466 gram panchayats.