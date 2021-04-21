Active patient count rises to all-time high of 49,772 in Haryana

Haryana on Tuesday logged 7,811 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths. According to the health bulletin, the number of active patients rose to an all-time high of 49,772.

The number of Covid critical patients also rose to 1,116 with 143 patients being on ventilator support. The positivity rate on Tuesday further increased to 5.38% and the recovery rate came down to 85.67%.

Total 49,772 samples were taken across state in the past 24 hours during which, 3,367 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the tally of recovered patients to 3,18,369.

With 2,344 cases Gurugram continued to record the highest number of fresh cases in state, followed by Faridabad with 1,245 cases, Sonepat 607, Karnal 547, Hisar 479, Panipat 311, Panchkula 299, Kurukshetra 281, Ambala 228, Jind 208, Yamunanagar 180, Sirsa 171, Bhiwani 163, Fatehabad 158, Jhajjar 145, Rewari 123, Rohtak 104, Nuh 62, Mahendergarh 52, Charkhi Dadri 50, Kaithal 34, and Palwal 20.

Among the 35 fatalities are five each in Jind and Hisar, and four each in Gurugram, Karnal and Fatehabad.

The death toll due to the contagion has climbed to 3,483. Total 72,103 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, increasing the number of people inoculated so far to 33.47 lakh.

‘NO LOCKDOWN ON RAM NAVAMI’

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij has said that the state government will not impose any lockdown on Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Vij was responding to the plea of the Chandigarh administration for a Ram Navami lockdown in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh endorsed the views of the UT administration by ordering a lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday, the Haryana government rejected the plea.

“We will not close down any religious place. Instead, we will strictly enforce restrictions on gatherings in indoor and outdoor spaces. A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity has been allowed with a ceiling of 50 people for indoors and gatherings will be allowed with the ceiling of 200 persons outdoors,” Vij said.

‘LOCKDOWN NOT NEEDED IN HARYANA’

Ruling out imposition of lockdown in Haryana, financial commissioner (revenue and disaster management) Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday said that Covid-19 is under control. Kaushal asked Faridabad officials to ensure availability of 30% beds in private and government hospitals for the pandemic.

He said a call centre or mobile app should be developed for convenience of Covid patients in district. He said 100 beds should be arranged in medical colleges for critical patients. Powers should be given to CMOs to assign doctors and paramedical staff in case of shortage for looking after Covid patients. He said sampling and contact tracing should be stepped up.

‘70% ACTIVE PATIENTS IN HOME ISOLATION’

Vij said that out 42,000 active Covid cases in state, around 30,000 are in home isolation and 12,000 are undergoing treatment in hospitals. He said the health and AYUSH department are taking care of patients in home isolation and monitoring their progress.

He added Covid kits with pulse oximeters and coronavirus prevention literature are being provided to patients. Teams of medics are visiting door-to-door once in two days to examine the infected ones.

MATA MANSA, SHEETLA DEVI TEMPLE TO REMAIN OPEN

After ordering to shutdown Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and Mata Sheetla Devi Temple in Gurugram due to surge in Covid cases, the Haryana government has now decided to keep both the temples open for devotees.

An official spokesperson said that devotees should follow the standard operating procedures (SoP) and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting both the temples.

DCs TO CONVINCE FARM LEADERS FOR COVID TESTING, VACCINATION OF PROTESTING FARMERS

Vij called Sonepat and Jhajjar DCs on Tuesday to talk to farmer unions for blanket Covid testing and vaccination of pprotesting farmers. He said it is his responsibility to take care of health of whoever is in Haryana.

“After a meeting of the monitoring committee in Chandigarh, I’ve told the DCs to speak to farm leaders in this regard. Health teams are ready for the drive,” he said. Vij said there are ample vaccine doses and every farmer will get the jab even if they are from Punjab or other states.