Activists hark back to Sholey to highlight garbage menace in Ludhiana
To highlight the garbage menace on the roads and near Buddha Nullah, the city-based environmentalists along with the activists from Public Action Committee Sutlej and Mattewara, in a satirical take, made use of Veeru and Basanti from Bollywood’s superhit movie Sholay.
The activists, holding the poster, staged a peaceful protest near the house of municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal here on Sunday.
The posters consisting pictures of Veeru stating - “Basanti es kude ke dher ke aage se mat nikalna (Basanti don’t cross in front of the garbage)”- and a quick retort from Basanti- “Veeru mere pass koi aur rasta nahi hai- (Veeru I do not have other choice)-“ left the commuters in splits.
The activists said the civic body has failed in managing solid waste, construction and demolition waste. They blamed the MC for doing nothing to stop the duping of garbage in open plots.
Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Jaskirat Singh, both environmental activists, said, “The Buddha Nullah has not only turned the toxic vein of the city but the vacant area around it has become a dumping ground of garbage. Sadly, the MC authorities are doing precious little to fix the problem.”
“The municipal authorities have failed on every front, be it a solution to waste management problems or any other civic woes of the city. The municipal authorities have even lied to the National GreenTribunal (NGT) in the district environment plan with laughable claims such as 50% segregation of domestic waste being achieved in Ludhiana. The monitoring committee appointed by NGT itself estimated that to be around 5%,” said the duo.
Kapil Arora from the Council of Engineers said satire is the best method of spreading a message. “We decided to use the dialogue of Sholey to draw the attention of commuters towards the menace.”
-
Allahabad high court dismisses UP govt’s revision plea against discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
The Allahabad high court has dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's revision plea against the discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj by a trial court in an over two-decade-old kidnapping and rape case. Special judge, Etah had passed the order, discharging Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi ji Maharaj aka Sakshi Maharaj and others on November 26, 2001.
-
Exotic dates flood Sangam city markets as Ramzan begins
ALLAHABAD: The start of the holy month of Ramzan has once again ushered in the time to savour a wide range of tasty and healthy dates or khajoor. The desert fruit from all over the world is now available in the Sangam city. During the holy month, posh shops or kiosks of roadside vendors, all stock a wide variety of dates from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen and Kenya and even Iran and Iraq.
-
Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8
Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict those associated with the state's left-wing groups, Devinder Singh Bhullar have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8. The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.
-
Delhi vaccination numbers a consideration behind eased mask norms
One of the primary factors behind the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decisions to do away with the city's masking mandate — the last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure in place in Delhi at the time — was the city's strong inoculation numbers, apart from the low daily infection and hospitalisation numbers, said state officials aware of the matter. 111% of the city's registered population has been inoculated with one shot, the data shot.
-
Ludhiana | PAU’s 9 agricultural engineers get placed in Escorts and Amul India
Nine graduates of agricultural engineering of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University, got placed in Escorts and Amul India through on- campus recruitment conducted by Training and Placement Committee of the College. Every year, organisations, namely Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, New Holland, John Deere, CLAAS, International Tractors, Jain Irrigation, Cremica and others visit the campus to recruit the agricultural engineering graduates of PAU.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics