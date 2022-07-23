Admission process for Chandigarh colleges to begin on July 23

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in city colleges for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online from Saturday (July 23), as per the joint prospectus of government and aided colleges in Chandigarh that was launched by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday.

The web portal to fill the admission form will be open from July 23 to August 3 for first year admissions. The common admission schedule for UG and PG classes (centralised and non-centralised) will be followed by all government and private-aided colleges.

A total of 11 colleges in Chandigarh are offering 21,240 seats, including 3,505 for PG courses, 16,935 for UG courses (6,930 centralised and 10,005 non-centralised) and 800 for PG diploma courses.

According to the prospectus, the list of all candidates will be displayed on August 5. For centralised admissions in UG courses, applicants can report discrepancies till August 7 after which a provisional list of eligible candidates will be displayed on August 10. The provisional list of applicants who have been allotted colleges will be displayed on August 12.

The final list of applicants in case of non-centralised admissions of both UG and PG courses will also be displayed on August 12.

The prospectus includes dedicated admission helpline numbers of all colleges. There is provision of Pinpoints, which when clicked, take the applicant directly to the desired college website. An E-pravesh link has also been added that takes the applicant to the official website of directorate of higher education, Chandigarh administration.

The applicants will receive an SMS notifying them to deposit their fee after the college seat is assigned to them. Every institution will have helpdesks and e-mail facilities in place to facilitate and resolve applicants’ queries.

Of the 11 colleges participating in the joint admissions, five are government institutions — Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; PGGCG, Sector 42; PGGC, Sector 46; and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50.

The other six are privately managed — DAV College, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26; Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26; Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College (GGDSD), Sector 32; Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women (MCM DAV), Sector 36; and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45.