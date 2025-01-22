Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Admn gives 8 lakh each to families of five farmers who died in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jan 22, 2025 10:08 PM IST

The Bathinda district administration on Wednesday evening gave ₹8 lakh compensation each to the families of five activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan) who died in a road mishap on January 4.

The Bathinda district administration on Wednesday evening gave 8 lakh compensation each to the families of five activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan) who died in a road mishap on January 4.

Bathinda additional deputy commissioner Poonam Singh hands over a compensation cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh to the widow of an accident  victim on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Bathinda additional deputy commissioner Poonam Singh hands over a compensation cheque of 8 lakh to the widow of an accident  victim on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The union was demanding 10 lakh each as compensation, a loan waiver for the affected families and a government job for one member of the deceased’s families.

The deceased belonged to Kotha Guru village in Bathinda and the union had refused to cremate bodies until their demands were met.

The union had been staging a protest outside the district administrative complex (DAC) in support of the demands since January 6.

The state authorities had reportedly offered a sum of 5 lakh that was declined by the union. However, the protesters agreed to the compensation of 8 lakh after a meeting with the district officials and they ended the dharna.

Three women farm union activists were killed and 31 injured when a private bus hired by the union overturned near the Moga bypass flyover in Barnala district. They were heading to Tohana in Haryana to attend a farmers’ rally. Two more succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On