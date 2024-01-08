close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Admn imposes night curfew along IB in Samba

Admn imposes night curfew along IB in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 08, 2024 10:22 PM IST

In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons are required to produce their identity cards to the Border Security Force (BSF) and police authorities

Samba district magistrate, in exercise of the powers under section 144 of criminal procedure code (CrPC), ordered that no person or group of persons shall move in the areas up to 1km along the India-Pakistan International Border in the district from 9 pm to 6 am.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days, if not withdrawn or rescinded earlier. (HT File)
In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons are required to produce their identity cards to the Border Security Force (BSF) and police authorities.

“Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte,” read the order.

