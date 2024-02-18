Adopt agro-processing to unlock profit, sustainable development: Punjab Agricultural University

With the rural economy at the forefront of revival efforts, experts from Punjab Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Hoshiarpur advocate for the adoption of agro-processing as a means to unlock profit avenues and foster sustainable development. The members of KAFRO preparing different processed products. (HT Photo)

In the current agricultural landscape, farmers often find themselves constrained to merely selling raw produce at low prices to middlemen, perpetuating a cycle of capital drain from rural to urban areas. Recognising this trend, experts Ajaib Singh and Maninder Singh Bons emphasise the importance of establishing agro-processing centres in rural regions to add value to agricultural products and create employment opportunities.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The success stories of initiatives like the Farm Produce Promotion Society (FAPRO), Unati Cooperative Marketing-cum-Processing Society Limited and Kandi Area Fruits and Herbal Processing Society (KAFRO) highlight the transformative potential of agro-processing. These ventures not only empower farmers to process and market their products directly but also contribute to economic revitalisation and employment generation in rural areas.

Success Stories in agro-processing

Farm Produce Promotion Society (FAPRO), which was established in 2001 by farmers in Hoshiarpur district, exemplifies how a proactive farming community can revolutionise agricultural practices. With a processing plant situated in Ghugial village near Bhunga, FAPRO procures quality farm produce directly from farmers and processes it meticulously, ensuring high standards of quality and freshness. By eliminating middlemen, FAPRO not only empowers farmers economically but also provides consumers with fresh, pure and healthy products at nominal rates. Their range of offerings includes turmeric powder, honey, besan, amla juice, and more, showcasing the potential for value addition at the grassroots level.

Unati Cooperative Marketing-cum-Processing Society Limited, operating in the Kandi area of Talwara block, adopts an integrated approach to sustainable development. By cultivating amla plants in the lower Shivalik region, this society manufactures amla-based products, aloe vera juice, jaggery and more. Their commitment to value addition not only enhances the economic prospects of rural farmers but also promotes the cultivation of indigenous crops, contributing to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

Comprising 30 self-help groups from the Kandi area, KAFRO operates from Ramgarh Sikri village in the Hoshiarpur district, focusing on the preparation of pickles, murraba, herbal processed products and more. By harnessing the collective strength of rural communities, KAFRO generates employment opportunities for rural youth while preserving traditional knowledge and practices.

A visionary farmer from Ajjowal village, Narinder Singh has transformed his agricultural endeavors into a thriving agro-processing enterprise. Cultivating sugarcane on his farm, he operates a jaggery processing unit, producing plain and flavoured jaggery cubes, jaggery powder and liquid jaggery. By embracing organic farming practices and value addition, Narinder Singh not only enhances the quality of his products but also markets them directly to consumers through personalised sales outlets. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality have earned him recognition and accolades in the agricultural community, inspiring others to follow suit.