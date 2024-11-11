Advisory sounded as police rescue trekkers caught in Srinagar crossfire

After the two trekkers were rescued during a search operation and firing at Zabarwan forests on Sunday, police have asked trekkers and adventure lovers to inform them about their plans beforehand. Security forces had launched a joint search in Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar. (File)

Officials said security forces had launched a joint search in Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range on Sunday morning triggering an exchange of fire with suspected militants.

At the time of exchange of firing, two Srinagar based trekkers were also in the forest area as the range was popular for trekking not only among locals but outsiders as well.

Officials privy to the details said they received an input about the presence of terrorists, following which their team, along with the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched the search operation. The two trekkers were caught in the crossfire and took shelter behind boulders. One of them dialled the Police Control Room Srinagar and informed them about their presence

The police control room then contacted officers on ground zero and the two trekkers were rescued and later reunited with their families.

A senior police officer said the call to the control room helped save the lives of two trekkers. “The trekkers were in the midst of an encounter. Once the Police got information about civilians, the firing was stopped and both the trekkers were rescued,” the officer added.

The operation was called off as the terrorists managed to escape and there was no casualty to troopers. However, the episode prompted the police to issue an advisory for trekkers and nature lovers to inform the police before embarking the trekking or journey in the mountains.

“For the safety of trekkers, they have been informed by local police stations before trekking in the mountains or deep inside forests,” the officer added.

In the Kashmir Valley, the trekking season commences from June, with youngsters and tourists, including foreigners, exploring new routes in Kashmir, Kishtwar and Ladakh belts.

The trend picked up pace after the government opened 100 new tourist destinations for explorers and trekkers last year. However, local trekkers and youths even embark on trekking in autumn and winter months. Amid peace in the Valley, trekking gained popularity across the Valley in the last three years.