Advocate kidnapped, robbed of 2 lakh at knifepoint in Mohali

An advocate was kidnapped and robbed of ₹2 lakh at knifepoint by six men in Sector 70 on Friday night, police said. One of the accused’s names was Harry, as per the victim, Harpreet Singh of Kharar, while the remaining five were still unidentified, Mohali police said. (HT PHOTO)

Harpreet told police that he was looking to buy a commercial booth in Sector 70.

A few days ago, he came in touch with Harry, who offered to help him strike a cheaper deal. On Friday night, he visited Sector 70, where Harry arrived with three more men in a Haryana-registered taxi.

Two more unidentified men arrived there on a motorcycle and forcibly made him sit inside the taxi.

Harpreet alleged that the men assaulted him and slashed his leg with a knife, before snatching the ₹2 lakh he was carrying as token money for the booth. They drove the taxi towards Mundi Complex, Sector 70, where they dropped him off after snatching his mobile phone and fled, he alleged.

The accused were booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Court at the Mataur police station.

SHO inspector Gabbar Singh could not be contacted for a comment on the investigation.