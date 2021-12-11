Advocate, two aides booked for trying to extort 26 lakh from Ludhiana factory owner

Police are on the lookout for an advocate and his two accomplices who posed as policemen to extort ₹26 lakh from a factory owner.

The accused have been identified as advocate Gurpreet Singh Sohal of Vishwakarma Colony, and Jasvir Singh and Rajwinder Singh, who claimed to be deputed with CIA staff-3.

The victim, Harinder Singh, 54, lives in Model Town and owns a machine tools factory at Bhagwan Chowk. He told the police that he had a dispute with the in-laws of his daughter.

On July 13, advocate Gurpreet Singh Sohal turned up at his factory with two men, who introduced themselves as police personnel.

After making his son leave the premises, they said they could settle the dispute with his in-laws in exchange for ₹26 lakh, but would implicate him in a forgery case if he did not pay.

While leaving, the trio took ₹5,000 in cash. Soon after they left, Harinder notified the police control room.

He alleged that thereon, the accused kept calling his mobile phone, leaving his family terrified. As the accused knew their home address, his whole family even spent two days in a hotel to avoid them.

ASI Sethi Kumar of Division Number 6 police, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the three accused under Sections 419, 384, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code following an investigation. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them.