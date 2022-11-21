Afghan students request Panjab University to allow for online compartment exam

Afghan students enrolled at the Panjab University (PU), who have not been able to return to India due to Visa delays ever since the Taliban took over control of the country, have requested the varsity to extend the online mode for them to cover the compartment examination.

A representative of the Afghan students has written to the varsity authorities requesting for online exams for students who are unable to appear physically.

“A number of students have already cleared their exit semester exams but have compartments in their course’s lower semesters. I seek your attention in extending the online video-mode exam for them as well, as they are in desperate need of their degrees,” Abdul Monir Kakar, the representative, wrote to the PU’s dean university instruction (DUI).

Notably, PU has already conducted the exit semester exam of stranded Afghan students enrolled in the University.

“Apart from the students who have cleared exit semester exams but have backlogs, there are other students as well who have compartments in their respective courses. We request the university administration to resolve their issues and conduct an online exam for them,” Kakar added.

There are nearly 100 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and affiliated colleges. Almost half of them are in their final semester. They have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.