African swine fever cases: Punjab govt assures to provide compensation for all pigs culled
African Swine Fever has been confirmed at two places in Patiala;Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. He urged the pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the state government will provide due compensation for culling of pigs, in wake of African Swine Fever cases, as per the policy of the Union government.
“African Swine Fever has been confirmed at two places in Patiala and as per the guidelines of the Union government, it is necessary to cull pigs within one kilometre radious of the epicenter of the disease,” said the cabinet minister, adding that the mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100% and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days.
The minister said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. He urged the pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.
The cabinet minister said that African Swine Fever is non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.
He said that three veterinary officers -- Dr. Simrat Singh, Dr. Anand Kumar Jaiswal and Dr. Bhupinder Singh --have also been deputed in Patiala to prevent further spread of the disease.
BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's new office in Haryana's Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”. He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act. Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector.
Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. Far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages.
Haryana: Khattar announces ₹81.5 crore grant to Agroha medical college
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to sanction Rs 81.5 crore for expansion and improvement of medical facilities in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Agroha) in Hisar. He also inaugurated the Block D of the hospital. Khattar said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people. There are about 13,000 doctors in the state and the target is to increase their number to 28,000, Khattar said.
Aspiring to move abroad, man ‘commits suicide’ over delay in visa
Two days after a 23-year-old man went missing, Haryana Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a canal near Jhansa village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district. As per the initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gorhka village of the district, wanted to go Canada and was reportedly upset over the 'delay' in arrival of his study visa. He is survived by three siblings -- two sisters and a brother.
Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of ₹41 lakh in Karnal
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.
