After 11-year legal battle: Mohali to finally get an old-age home

After an 11-year-long legal battle, Mohali is finally set to get an old-age home on a three-acre site in Sector 78, following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, who approached the HC in 2015, seeking directions for the construction of an old age home, said the court had directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to allot land for the facility. Following the court's directions, GMADA has issued a formal letter to the Punjab social welfare department for the old-age home.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bedi said GMADA would provide three acres of land free-of-cost for the project. The proposed facility will offer residential accommodation to around 150 elderly residents and is aimed at creating a safe, family-like environment, along with access to healthcare and services such as 24-hour ambulance availability, emergency medical care, regular health check-ups and physiotherapy services.

The design will be based on the old-age home already operational in Tapa Mandi. In addition, residents will be provided free meals, ration, newspapers and recreational facilities. The campus will also have a dedicated security system with surveillance cameras, along with separate arrangements for staff to ensure smooth and safe operations.

Highlighting the growing need for such facilities, Bedi said many elderly residents in Mohali are facing loneliness and neglect, as their children have settled abroad or in other cities. “This old-age home will provide dignity, care and companionship to senior citizens who are otherwise left to fend for themselves,” he said.

He added that the project is in line with the spirit of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, enacted during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, which mandates the establishment of old age homes for senior citizens.

As per an affidavit submitted by the Punjab government in the HC, Bedi said he has been consistently pursuing legal efforts to ensure the establishment of similar facilities across 21 districts of Punjab.