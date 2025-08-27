After 12-year delay: GMADA to finally launch Eco City-2 extn scheme in September

After a delay of over 12 years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is finally set to launch the Ecocity-2 (Extension) scheme in New Chandigarh’s Hoshiarpur village in the last week of September. This will be GMADA’s eighth township project. Although GMADA had acquired the land in 2013 under land pooling policy, compensated the landowners, and carved out plots, the project remained stalled for years due to the absence of a social-impact assessment. (HT File)

Spread over 96 acres, the new township will include both residential and commercial plots. The residential plots, 135 of one-kanal and 18 of two-kanal, will be priced at ₹5,500 per square yard. While the residential plots will be allotted through a draw of lots, the commercial sites will be auctioned.

Although GMADA had acquired the land in 2013 under land pooling policy, compensated the landowners, and carved out plots, the project remained stalled for years due to the absence of a social-impact assessment.

An official from GMADA’s engineering wing confirmed that tenders worth ₹50 crore have already been floated for roads, water supply, sewerage, and electrical works. “We have even applied for environmental clearance and expect to receive it within a week,” the official said.

Highlighting the new features of the scheme, a senior GMADA officer added, “For the first time, GMADA will be introducing 300-square-yard commercial showrooms and 60-square-yard double-storey bay shops.”

Meanwhile, local landowners expressed concern over the long delay. Avtar Singh Walia, one of the affected landowners, said, “We struggled for years for this launch. Most landowners opted for the land-pooling scheme, but despite payments being made and land possession taken, the project remained stagnant for over a decade. We now urge authorities to expedite the work.”

What is in the offing?

153: Total residential plots

135 500 square-yard plots

18:1000 square-yard plot

₹55,000 per square yards: Cost

4: Group housing societies of 2.50 acres each

4 acres: School site

68: Commercial plots

9: 300 square-yard plots

43: 121 square-yard plots

16: 60 square-yard plots

3.04 acres: Club/ sports complex

0.50 acres: Dispensary

7: Parks

Land acquired in 2013

Scheme to be launched in Hoshiarpur village, New Chandigarh

96 acres: Total land acquired