 After 15 years, Chandigarh cop acquitted in ₹50,000 bribe case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After 15 years, Chandigarh cop acquitted in 50,000 bribe case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The CBI had arrested Kumar and Kataria on November 8, 2008, on the complaint of Arvind Kumar Pandey, a book store owner; Pandey had alleged that the duo had demanded a bribe as a kickback for evicting a tenant from his shop located in Sector 17 Bridge Market

The Punjab and Haryana high court has acquitted a President’s medal for distinguished service awardee cop, Sanjiv Kumar, a sub-inspector (SI) with Chandigarh Police in a 2008 graft case.

Co-accused Kataria was also acquitted. A detailed judgment in the case is awaited. (iStock)
Co-accused Kataria was also acquitted. A detailed judgment in the case is awaited. (iStock)

A special CBI court, in 2018, had awarded him two years’ rigorous imprisonment. Kumar and a Sector 17-based jeweller, Subhash Kataria, were convicted on April 20, 2018, for demanding a bribe of 50,000 from a shopkeeper for evicting a tenant from his shop in Sector 17.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The CBI had arrested Kumar and Kataria on November 8, 2008, on the complaint of Arvind Kumar Pandey, a book store owner. Pandey had alleged that the duo had demanded a bribe as a kickback for evicting a tenant from his shop located in Sector 17 Bridge Market. Co-accused Kataria was also acquitted. A detailed judgment in the case is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / After 15 years, Chandigarh cop acquitted in 50,000 bribe case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On