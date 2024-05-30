After 15 years, Chandigarh cop acquitted in 50,000 bribe case

The Punjab and Haryana high court has acquitted a President’s medal for distinguished service awardee cop, Sanjiv Kumar, a sub-inspector (SI) with Chandigarh Police in a 2008 graft case. Co-accused Kataria was also acquitted. A detailed judgment in the case is awaited. (iStock)

A special CBI court, in 2018, had awarded him two years’ rigorous imprisonment. Kumar and a Sector 17-based jeweller, Subhash Kataria, were convicted on April 20, 2018, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a shopkeeper for evicting a tenant from his shop in Sector 17.

The CBI had arrested Kumar and Kataria on November 8, 2008, on the complaint of Arvind Kumar Pandey, a book store owner. Pandey had alleged that the duo had demanded a bribe as a kickback for evicting a tenant from his shop located in Sector 17 Bridge Market.